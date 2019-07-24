July 11: Mill sentenced to three to six months in prison. Brinkley sentences Mill to three to six months in prison for ignoring her order not to schedule any new concerts between July 1 and Aug. 11. “After all these years of me trying to help him move his career forward … I believe this defendant is basically thumbing his nose at me,” Brinkley says. A month later, Brinkley denies the rapper early parole, saying she saw no signs he had changed his ways.