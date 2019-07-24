The Pennsylvania Superior Court ruled Wednesday that Meek Mill’s decade-old conviction on gun and drug charges should be vacated, the most significant step in the celebrity rapper’s long fight to overturn a case that even prosecutors have since conceded was riddled with problems.
The decision, issued in an 18-page opinion signed by President Judge Jack A. Panella, does not clear every hurdle for the Philadelphia-born Mill, 32, whose given name is Robert Rihmeek Williams. Technically, he is entitled to a new trial on those charges if the District Attorney’s Office decides to pursue them.
DA Larry Krasner’s office declined to say Wednesday whether it planned to retry Mill, providing only a statement that prosecutors were reviewing the court’s opinion and options for moving forward.
At a hearing before the appellate court earlier this month, prosecutors reiterated that they had significant questions about the credibility of Mill’s arresting officer and the evidence used to convict him.
Should prosecutors decline to retry Mill, his long entanglement with the Philadelphia criminal justice system would be over.
In a statement Wednesday, Mill said: “The past 11 years have been mentally and emotionally challenging, but I’m ecstatic that justice prevailed.” He also sent two tweets shortly after the opinion was issued:
Mill and his legal team have been fighting to overturn his conviction since 2017, when he was ordered by Common Pleas Court Judge Genece E. Brinkley to serve two to four years in prison for probation violations.
His case generated widespread outcry from celebrities, fans, and criminal justice reform advocates, who called it an example of a criminal justice system that needed to be changed.
He was released on bail while fighting his appeal, and he since has founded the REFORM Alliance, an organization dedicated to changing the system.
One of his biggest supporters, 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, said in a statement Wednesday: “Time after time, I’ve watched the criminal justice system railroad Meek, but through it all, he’s handled this adversity with extraordinary strength and poise.”
