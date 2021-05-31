WILDWOOD, N.J. — If it’s not one thing, it’s another.

Freed of stifling pandemic restrictions on capacity and behavior, Jersey Shore merchants and visitors contended this year with an old Memorial Day weekend nemesis: really terrible weather.

It was about the worst holiday wash-out in recent memory, as a rainy, windy nor’easter kept people off beaches and boardwalks for the traditional start of summer for most of the weekend. Monday’s intermittent sunshine and slightly warming temperatures at least passed for a beach day.

“The weather’s cutting business in half,” said Jaz Christian, an employee at a T-shirt shop on the Boardwalk in Wildwood.

Looked at another way, though, the lifting of indoor coronavirus limits couldn’t have come at a better time for indoor venues. Shore bars and clubs whose insides were basically empty of partiers last year, iconic places like Memories, Maynards and Tomatoes in Margate, and the Ocean Drive in Sea Isle, were packed all weekend long.

The scenes of unmasked crowds inside bars and clubs that last year would have prompted a state police inquiry and some shaming at a press conference by Gov. Phil Murphy, this year were a reassuring sign of a rebounding Shore economy.

The sun finally made an appearance Monday mid-morning, in time to cast its warming glare on old Wildwood rituals like the playing of Kate Smith’s God Bless America, and giving weekend warriors like Pat and Michael Jones of Tarrytown, N.Y., an opportunity for a walk on an increasingly crowded Boardwalk before hitting the road back home.

Pat, a nurse, was still being cautious about coronavirus protocols, but was glad to be back in Wildwood, a place the couple came with their children for years. This time, they just brought along a small heater for their hotel room. “We needed a quiet weekend away,” she said.

Likewise, for visitors like Karina Farrington, a certified nurse assistant from Bethlehem, Pa., who never made it down the Shore at all last year, mostly because of the demands of her job amid the pandemic, the weather was beside the point.

“It’s cold, but they love it,” Farrington said, as she cooked bacon, eggs and potatoes on the grills beside the pool at the Caprice Inn in Wildwood, as two of her sons, Aiden, 11, and Erik, 7, swam in a chilly pool. From the second floor, other guests stuck their heads out of rooms and wondered why nobody in their own family was cooking them breakfast.

Last summer was the first in a long time Farrington didn’t make it to Wildwood, a place she loves about as much as anything. She and her husband, Chester, were married in Cape May, and their oldest son, Chester, 13, learned to walk on the beaches of Wildwood.

Every year, they try to come on Chester’s birthday, which was Saturday. “We love it so much,” she said. “Everybody seems a little bit happy they lifted Covid restrictions..”

In Sea Isle City, Jacqueline Griffin was relishing her time on the beach Monday, after a weekend mostly cooped up inside with two small children, fighting off heavy rain, winds and the disappointment of a foul-weather holiday weekend.

Never mind that she was bundled up in a sweatshirt - the sun felt good, finally.

“I’m just happy to be here,” she said, using a purple shovel to write her granddaughter’s name in the sand while the little girl danced around Griffin.

Griffin and her husband Jake, who live year-round in Roxborough but have spent 30 summers coming to Sea Isle, . said they were gratified to see people in shops, people walking down streets. There was a sense of returning normalcy.

“Everywhere we went, there were a herd of people,” said Jacqueline Griffin. “Masks are off and more people are comfortable,” Jake Griffin said. “It’s not over, but we’re in the top of the 8th.”

As the beach filled up with people walking, lugging carts full of sand toys and chairs, even dipping tentative toes into the chilly surf, Jake Griffin smiled. “This is what it’s all about,” he said.

At Beachy Keen, a shop 46th and Landis in Sea Isle, business was steady all weekend, mostly customers seeking out warm hoodies and sweatpants.The tide turned on Monday, with customers seeking out beach chairs.

“The weekend wasn’t what we expected, but it was really OK,” said Christen Sorenson, who owns Beachy Keen.

It’s been a profoundly strange stretch for Sorenson and many merchants. Last Memorial Day, the shop was shuttered; COVID-19 kept the store closed until mid-June. But then “we were busy for the rest of the season,” she said. “We had a lot of year-round business that we don’t normally have.”

At midday, no one in the shop wore masks, and Sorenson said she was going to keep her stock of masks to sell, but probably put them in the back of the store.

Some coronavirus habits, though, have proven tough to break, said Olivia Patras, manager at the Marvis Diner on Rio Grand Avenue in Wildwood. She said people were still stuck on ordering take out and from delivery services like Door Dash and Uber Eats. The popular diner was only about half-full on what typically is a busy Memorial Day morning.

“I think it’s left over from the coronavirus thing,” she said. “People got used to take out, and ordering online. A lot of young people would prefer to stay home when the weather is bad There’s no excuse to get up early.”

Nazira Harrell, 16 and Kamil Moore, 18, were among many young people in Wildwood for post-prom weekends. Nazira was wrapped in a blanket in her booth at the Marvis Diner, still cold from the wet weekend. “We havent’ been able to do what we wanted to,” she said. “The Boarewalk was freezing.”

Still, by mid-morning Monday, the sun actually made an appearance, and some intrepid day-trippers were heading to the beach in Wildwood, while weekenders packed up their trunks in motel parking lots.

Gerald Burda, of Macungie, Pa., a retired hospital corpsman with the U.S. Navy, brought his new family to see the ocean for the first time Monday, in a toss up between Washington D.C. and the Jersey Shore that Wildwood won.

Wearing Phillies hats, his wife, Trang, and her sons Bao Nguen, 17, and Long Nguyen, 9, packed balls and bats and other beach gear, and got a prime spot by the Boardwalk. Trang, Bao and Long had just arrived in the United States from Vietnam in January.

They stopped at the Pink Cadillac for breakfast, and took in the ocean, a roller coaster in the background. “It’s much better,” than he imagined, said Bao. They headed back for their beach gear, and their winter coats, to make a day out of it. “It’s nice, but it’s cold.”

On the Boardwalk, owner Tony Papageorgiou at the Olympic Flame diner was complaining about the weather and the lack of help. The diner was doing counter service for orders, without any waitresses for the inside seating. Tony was trying to make the case that his potential help was “laying there with everyone on the beach.”

“This is rare where it’s a total washout,” said John Papageorgiou, his son. “But last weekend, we made up for it.”

Jamie Rago and Devon Shimko drove from Pottsville, Pa., without any traffic Memorial Day, and planned on a beach day. “I heard the sun was going to come out,” Jamie said. And that was enough, especially this year, to head down the Shore.