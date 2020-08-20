Sexual misconduct allegations dating back from before his elevation to the hierarchy had dogged Bransfield — the son of a devout family of well-connected Philadelphia priests — who spent years as a priest in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, before being named in 2004 to lead the diocese of 117,000 Catholic faithful in West Virginia’s Appalachian foothills . Bransfield built a reputation as one of the U.S. Catholic hierarchy’s chief fund-raisers. (He had previously served as president of the Bala Cynwyd-based Papal Foundation, one of the largest Catholic fund-raising organizations in the nation.)