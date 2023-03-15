Former Philly Mayor Michael Nutter endorses Rebecca Rhynhart, becoming second ex-mayor to back her

Former Mayor Michael A. Nutter has endorsed Rebecca Rhynhart in this year’s mayoral race, becoming the second former mayor to throw his support behind her.

“Rebecca is the most well-rounded, experienced, and qualified candidate to lead Philadelphia into a much brighter future,” Nutter said during a press conference outside City Hall Wednesday.

Nutter has long been a supporter of Rhynhart, who was the city treasurer and then the budget director during his administration, which weathered the 2008 financial crisis. She worked briefly in current Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration, and then served for five years as the independently elected city controller, who audits the municipal government.

Ex-Mayor John F. Street, who preceded Nutter, endorsed Rhynhart in January, saying with her experience as controller, she “can basically hit the ground running.”

Rhynhart’s campaign paid Street $22,000 in November, according to campaign-finance records. Her campaign said he is working as a senior adviser and is “compensated like any other consultant, advisor or staff member.”

Nutter said he does not plan to work for the campaign, and no payments were made to him last year, according to the filings. He donated to Rhynhart while she was still controller, contributing $3,100 in February 2022, the maximum amount allowed at the time under city law. He also donated $1,000 in late 2021 to mayoral candidate Derek Green, who was then a City Council member.

Rhynhart’s candidacy may be one of the few things Street and Nutter agree on.

The two were longtime political rivals, and Nutter ran for office in 2007 as the antithesis of Street, promising to restore integrity and ethics to City Hall after multiple corruption probes. The pair feuded publicly after both were out of office, with Street in 2016 calling Nutter “a petty, incompetent micromanager” and Nutter retorting that his predecessor was “an embarrassment to our city.”

Nutter said Wednesday that his relationship with Street today is “always respectful.” He said the fact that they both endorsed Rhynhart show she “can work with a lot of different people who may not necessarily always agree on everything themselves.”

“Rebecca is a person who figures out a way to develop those lines of communication, make that bridge,” he said, “and those are the kids of skills that you need in this city.”

Rhynhart said earning the endorsement represented “a full circle moment for me.”

“My journey as a public servant started with the Nutter administration,” she said. “It’s time for real change to make our city safer and cleaner, and I can be ready on day one to do just that.”

In addition to Kenney, the other living Philadelphia mayors are Bill Green III, W. Wilson Goode, and Ed Rendell.