The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office has ruled that the fatal police shooting of a Conshohocken man who threatened a relative and stabbed his mother was justified, officials said Friday.

Two officers were called to a unit at the Plymouth Garden Apartments on Fayette Street in Conshohocken on Aug. 3 for reports of a man attacking one of his relatives and attempting to stab his mother, according to District Attorney Kevin Steele. A second 911 call came in minutes later, reporting that the man had stabbed his mother and was seen walking outside the apartment, holding a handgun.

At the apartment complex, two Plymouth Township officers found Michael Paone, 22, and ordered him to drop the weapon, Steele said. Paone refused and pointed the gun at the officers, who shot him, authorities said.

While lying on the ground, Paone continued to ignore commands to let go of the gun, and raised it toward the officers, who shot him a second time, authorities said. Paone was taken to Suburban Community Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The officers later determined that the gun Paone wielded was an air pistol that resembled a .357 revolver, Steele said.

His mother, whom Steele did not identify, was taken to Lankenau Hospital and treated for multiple stab wounds. She was discharged and is recovering at home.

Steele said the officers acted appropriately to prevent further injury.

“The Plymouth Township Police Officers acted by discharging their firearms to put a stop to what they believed was a lethal threat to themselves and to surrounding bystanders,” he said.