Ten years ago my mother and I visited the Sistine Chapel. We are Catholic and we both studied Michelangelo’s frescoes in college, so the experience was high on our bucket list.

The frescoes were breathtaking. The biblical characters appeared as if they were ready to leap down from the ceiling and into my pocketbook. However, most of the work looms 44-feet above the alter so even standing on my tippy toes, straining my neck and squinting, the details of the art were a blur. After standing in line for more than an hour at the Vatican, we were allowed 15 minutes to see the masterpieces.

“That’s it?” my mother asked as we left.

Fifteen years ago, Martin Biallas, CEO of Los Angeles-based SEE Global Entertainment left the Sistine Chapel feeling some kind of way, too. But instead of muttering about it over red wine and pasta, he figured out a more user-friendly experience. He made deal with New York-based Bridgeman Images — the Vatican turned him down — to license its images of Michelangelo’s 34 Sistine Chapel paintings. He cropped the photos to focus on the biblical characters, blew them up to over 10-feet tall and 20-feet wide and printed them.

The billboard-size reproductions are the heart of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition. The traveling exhibit opened in The Fashion District Philadelphia in late January and will stay through March 20th. Seeing the most important work of the Renaissance in a downtown mall is an educational blast. And I didn’t have to squint to see the paintings.

“We decided to bring the art down from the ceiling and present it true to life” said Eric Leong , senior producer at See Global and La Salle University graduate. “We wanted to let people soak up the details, take their time and have the experience we think this art deserves.”

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel debuted in Montreal in 2015. Today there are 10 sets of reproductions: five travel the United States, two are in Europe. There is one set each in Canada, Asia and Australia. The Philadelphia set will head to Kansas city next.

Each set costs roughly $350,000 to produce, Leong said. The show draws tens of thousands of visitors to each city it visits. According to his projections, 28,000 people will visit the exhibit here.

» READ MORE: ‘Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience’ at the Tower Theater is not as awful as I feared. Or awful at all. | Opinion

A brief history of the ceiling

Pope Sixtus IV built the Sistine Chapel during the late 15th century (and naming it after himself.) Pope Julius II commissioned Michelangelo in the early 1500s to paint over the ceilings original blue-with-stars look with a more dynamic scene, The Apostles Gathered Around Christ at the Last Supper.

But Michelangelo, known at the time as a sculptor, had different plans. He illustrated the three stories of Genesis that sit at the foundation of Christianity: God creating the world and man, the fall of Adam and Eve and Noah and the Ark. He surrounded the nine panels with images of Old Testament prophets and seers — the sibyls — who spoke of Christ’s death. He also nestled portraits of Jesus’ ancestors in triangle frames, evoking The Holy Family.

In between the scenes, Michelangelo painted concrete molding and columns, artfully separating the 33 images. .

Twenty five years after Michelangelo finished the ceiling frescoes, Pope Clement VII asked him to paint The “Last Judgement.” The 45-foot-by-40-foot mural depicts Christ sending the damned to hell and the chosen to heaven. There are 390 figures in this fresco: angels, saints, demons, two images of Christ and Mary. The image is meant to merge the teachings of the Old Testament and The New testament, completing the story of the history of the Catholic Church.

Michelangelo in the millennium

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel is housed in the 12,000 square-foot space facing Market at the corner of 9th Street. This is the former home of Candytopia.

Visitors can walk in, but it’s recommended they buy tickets in advance. Masks are required.

I suggest dropping $4 to rent the audio guide, available on your smartphone or via headphones and scanner.

Michelangelo painted his images along the ceiling’s complex set of curves, yet what we see in the exhibit has been flattened. The concrete molding is also cropped out. The result: a series of larger than life-size posters of biblical superheroes.

Floodlighting along the floor and ceiling make the images look like projections. The soft glow illuminates Michelangelo’s attention to detail: the veins in Jonah’s beefy calves, the folds in the Libyan Sibyl’s golden dress, the shadows in God’s flowing crimson robes and the and the reflection of the sun and the Moon in the The Creation of the Sun Moon and Earth. I sat down on benches to comfortably take it all in.

So much to see

The first floor features the Book of Genesis series in the order they would appearif you entered the Sistine Chapel through the east door. These are the most dramatic images. “The Creation of Adam” - the series’ most iconic work - shows a powerful God reanimating Adam. Adam has the strong body of an Olympian, but his face reveals a naivete and a determined willingness to serve God.

This image stands in contrast to Eden in “The Fall of Man and Expulsion from Paradise.” This image is divided in to two. On the left is a young Adam and Eve are tempted by the serpent. On the right, The Archangel Michael is kicking them out after they dared to taste the fruit. Yet it’s only Eve who appears haggard and old. The audio guide suggests Michelangelo is saying that women are only beautiful when they are “innocent”— an outdated idea we still can’t seem to shake.

Make sure to go upstairs to see the prophets and the sibyls. In “David and Goliath” David swings his mighty scythe with such ferociousness, I cringed.

“The Last Judgement,” is the true showstopper. Although the reprint is 20-feet, just half of the original, it’s still spectacular. And unlike the original, you can walk right up to it. Michelangelo paints the faces of the damned in agony. Those who make it to salvation appear confused, as if to say, “Surely you don’t mean me”. The details he added to the saints make them easily identifiable. He dressed John the Baptist in a furry cloak and gave St. Peter the keys to heaven.

Fun fact: Michelangelo, true to form, painted many of the figures naked. In the 16th Century the Vatican hired painters to add underwear to the naked, as seen in this reproduction.

That alone makes this exhibit a must-see.

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition will be open for a limited time at Fashion District Philadelphia now through March 20th with tickets sold Wednesday – Saturday 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Tickets start at $19 for adults, $13.30 for youth, discounts for seniors, students, military and family bundles are available. Tickets are on sale now at sistinechapelexhibit.com/philadelphia.