For good measure, Bloomberg, who is funding his campaign entirely with his own fortune, has spent $317,000 on Facebook ads in the state, too. He’s also building a formidable ground game in Pennsylvania, with 35 staffers in the state already and plans to bring on more than 90. Few of his Democratic rivals are on the air in Pennsylvania, enabling him to pitch his candidacy here without having to compete for voters’ attention amid the cacophony of political ads they see on TV in a campaign’s final stretch.