Michael Bloomberg is rapidly building a nearly 100-person campaign staff in Pennsylvania, an early indicator of the amount of money he can personally pour into the 2020 presidential race and his unusual strategy of betting on later states in the Democratic nominating contest.
While his rivals focus their energy and resources on the first four states that will vote in the Democratic primary, Bloomberg has hired a slew of top Pennsylvania aides, including state director Kevin Kinross, a Pittsburgh-based consultant who managed former Mayor Michael Nutter’s reelection campaign in 2011. Nutter is Bloomberg’s national political chairman.
Also on board is political director Mitch Kates, who held the same role for the Pennsylvania Democratic party from 2015 to 2018.
The Inquirer learned of the hires through three Democratic sources, and the campaign confirmed the information Wednesday morning.
Bloomberg, a billionaire businessman and former New York mayor, has also hired Michael Berman, of the Dover Strategy Group, as a senior adviser, Abu Edwards as deputy political director and Mustafa Rashed as communications director.
In all the campaign has brought on around 35 staffers in the Keystone State and is aiming for more than 90, Kinross said.
“I’ve never seen a field staff this big from my experience,” said Kinross, 44, who also managed Dan Onorato’s 2010 gubernatorial campaign. Bloomberg is aiming to win the nomination, but has also committed to working to beat Trump even if he isn’t the Democratic candidate, Kinross said.
The Pennsylvania hires are part of a broader effort to build a national operation while other Democrats focus their energy and resources on the first four states in the nominating contest, Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, which vote in rapid succession next month.
“Right now Donald Trump is running unopposed in the key states that it takes to win the White House in November, so our campaign strategy was to get on the ground in those states early, build the infrastructure, build the capacity and begin to compete now,” Kinross said. “We’re building for November. We’re hopeful and excited that Mike Bloomberg will be our nominee, but we’re committed to beating Donald Trump."
Bloomberg is paying top Pennsylvania aides $20,000 to $25,000 per month, according to four Pennsylvania Democratic sources familiar with the hires, though Kinross said those figures were “not accurate," including for himself.
By skipping the first four primary states and spending lavishly on staff and advertising elsewhere, Bloomberg has much of the country virtually to himself for now. He is betting betting that no Democrat emerges as the clear nominee early on, and that he can swoop in as a consensus pick — and blow away the competition in later states where he is already advertising on television and hiring.
In Pennsylvania, Joe Biden’s national campaign is headquartered in Center City and Sen. Elizabeth Warren recently opened her first Pennsylvania field office in West Philadelphia and hired her own state director, but otherwise, the Democratic candidates have made few, if any, investments in staff in the state, which won’t hold its primary until late April.
Bloomberg, meanwhile, has already spent $6.1 million on TV in Pennsylvania, according to data tracked by the web site FiveThirtyEight. The only other candidates to advertise on Pennsylvania TV so far are Trump ($400,00) and billionaire Democrat Tom Steyer ($69,000), according to the site. Bloomberg has also poured tens of millions more into the many “Super Tuesday” states that vote in early March, and which could reshape the nominating contest if the early results fail to produce a runaway front-runner.
He has pitched himself as a pragmatist with experience in big business and leading the country’s largest city, and as someone who can appeal to swing voters. He also points to his longtime support for some key liberal issues, such as fighting climate change and enacting tougher gun laws.
News reports have raised the possibility that he might put $1 billion of his own money into the race, and he has already caught Trump’s attention with his extensive advertising, which includes an $11 million Super Bowl ad to counter a similar spot from the Trump campaign.
With TV and money, Bloomberg is flexing on fronts that Trump personally values, and grabbing the president’s attention. The president has already attacked the fellow New Yorker on Twitter.
But Bloomberg also comes with heavy political baggage when it comes to more liberal Democrats, many of whom are sharply critical of Wall Street, big business and the influence of money in politics, and police tactics such as the “stop-and-frisk” practices utilized in New York during Bloomberg’s tenure.
He has been a Republican, an independent and now a Democrat, and has prominently backed two Pennsylvania Republicans, Sen. Pat Toomey and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, in critical recent elections, supporting them because of their stances in favor of expanding background checks for gun purchases.
Kinross said Bloomberg can win.
“It’s electability and the fact that he can stand up to Donald Trump and if you look at some of the issues that primary voters care about, Mike Bloomberg has a great progressive track record on them — guns, climate, health care — so we believe our candidate has a story to tell that’s going to resonate with those voters," he said.