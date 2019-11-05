“We got to sit courtside during shootaround for Game Three of the [Toronto] Raptors series, so that was wild," Boland recalled of attending a playoff game with her husband at Scott’s invitation. “We also have twins, and we don’t have a ton of money, so we can’t really afford to go to games that often, and the ones that we can go to are in the last row of the stadium. So, sitting on the Sixers bench and watching shootaround and being so close to the players that we watch almost every other night during the season was so special.”