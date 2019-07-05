Taylor, a native of Cambridge, Mass., became engrossed as a child by a blog about the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, which services the Boston region. His parents allowed him to start his own blog when he turned 13, and he began reviewing MBTA routes. He reviewed them all, along with some other transit services in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, by the time he graduated high school. His blog’s focus moved south with him when he started classes at Penn in 2018. (Although he once took a train and bus from Philly to be back in Boston for about three hours, just so he could make the opening of a new station for that city’s train service.)