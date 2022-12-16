Thomas Milton Street Sr., a former activist and Pennsylvania legislator who died in November after a yearslong battle with cancer, was honored Friday at a viewing and funeral services at Deliverance Evangelical Church in Philly.

During the service, which was also streamed online, attendees watched an 11-minute eulogy video for Street, put together by communications staff in the Pennsylvania Senate.

The video features several current and former elected officials and community leaders, including Senator Christine Tartaglione, former mayoral candidate Sam Katz, and Councilmembers Sharon Vaughn and Jim Harrity.

“Milton was the truest form of activist and advocate,” Tartaglione said in the video tribute. “He fought to better the lives of everyone around him and the city as a whole. We as a city, a state, and a society are better off for having him and worse off now that he’s gone.”

Watch the full video here: