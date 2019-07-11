Even though you can’t drill holes for hardware, you have plenty other options for adding mirrors to your walls. If your home is older, you might have picture rails close to the ceiling. This is a wooden trim piece with about a half-inch gap between the trim and the ceiling itself, just enough room to get a hook designed for hanging art. With the proper considerations and hardware, you can probably hang up to poster-sized mirrors safely. Or create a collage of mirrors small enough to hang with non-damaging adhesive hooks. Vary the frames for even more interest, or keep them similar for a simpler look. Or go for lighter materials as polished metal or acrylic panels with a mirror finish.