Ramesh at first said he wanted to base Misfits in North Philadelphia. In a statement posted on the company web site, he called Philadelphia “the poorest of the country’s 10 major cities, with a poverty rate double the national average,” and said he wanted “to employ a lot of people in the North Philadelphia area. There are few jobs in the area with decent pay, so we have individuals who are happy to work for us in the warehouse, pulling through produce, packing, and building our boxes.”