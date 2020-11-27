The Philadelphia Police Department asked the public’s assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old boy from the Girard Estates neighborhood.
Jasir Ethridge was last seen by family members when he walked out of a house at 2300 block of South Hemberger Street, following a dispute with his father early Friday at approximately midnight.
Ethridge is 5 feet tall and 115 pounds. He was last seen wearing black Adidas sweats and black Nike flip flops.
Anyone with information on Ethridge’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Philadelphia Police Department South Detectives at 215-686-3013 or call 911.