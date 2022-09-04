A 25-year-old paddle boarder who went missing Saturday afternoon was found Saturday evening by a good Samaritan, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

A recreational boater found the paddle boarder, whose name hasn’t been released, in a “marshy area” in Stone Harbor shortly before 7:30 p.m., according to the Coast Guard.

“He was dehydrated, cold, and confused,” said public affairs officer Matthew Childs with USCG Sector Delaware Bay, which led the hours-long search operation. “But no injuries to report beyond that.”

Childs could not speak to any medical treatment received or the health status of the missing man, but he said the paddle boarder appeared to get disoriented at one point in his excursion.

When the paddle boarder was about an hour late from returning from his excursion, his father reported him missing at around 4:45 p.m.

The Coast Guard said he went missing from Stone Harbor Beach near 95th Street.

The USCG Sector Delaware Bay led search efforts, deploying a 29-foot response boat from Station Townsend Inlet and a 65 Dolphin helicopter from Atlantic City. New Jersey State Police helped in the search with a boat and helicopter of their own.