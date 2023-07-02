5 Moms for Liberty protesters were arrested for blocking traffic outside Marriott, activists say

Five Moms for Liberty protesters were arrested Sunday morning for blocking traffic outside the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown, according to activists.

Philadelphia police did not immediately respond to questions about the arrests, photographs of which were provided by the ACT UP AIDS activism group. The five people arrested were holding hands while standing in the middle of the intersection at 12th and Filbert Streets, according to the group.

“They were chanting for Moms for Liberty to go home and blocking traffic,” said Aaron Bodiford, an activist with the group. He said police gave the activists three warnings before making the arrests, pulling their vans up in front of the barricades where the rest of the protesters were stationed.

The arrests came on the fourth and final day of the summit for the controversial “parental rights” group, which targets LGBTQ issues and diversity education and has drawn protests since its arrival in Philadelphia Thursday.

Protesters were continuing to stage a dance party Sunday as attendees began trickling out of the Marriott, Bodiford said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.