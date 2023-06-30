DeSantis rails against ‘woke ideology’ at the Moms of Liberty convention in Philadelphia

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis started the Moms for Liberty convention Friday morning with a speech that hit on many of the culture war talking points he’s framed his presidential campaign around.

He railed against “woke ideology,” (he used the word “woke” 13 times in his 25-minute speech) and the teaching of “critical race theory,” and touted school-library book bans and Florida laws that prevent kids from receiving gender-affirming care, casting them as part of a larger fight against “indoctrination.”

“I see that Moms for Liberty is coming under attack by the left,” DeSantis said. “I want to congratulate you for that because that is a sign that we are winning this fight.”

The controversial “parental rights” political group’s convention runs through Sunday and has already sparked ongoing protests in heavily Democratic Philadelphia. The Southern Poverty Law Center recently designated Moms for Liberty an “antigovernment extremist” group, saying its views are “conspiracy propagandist.” The group, which claims 285 chapters in 45 states — including in the Philadelphia region — expected 650 attendees.

The convention includes several speeches from GOP presidential contenders, including DeSantis and former President Donald Trump, and sessions about sex education, “gender ideology,” and how to capture school board seats.

In his speech and a following 15-minute Q&A, DeSantis focused on his resume in “the free state of Florida,” and made a few subtle jabs at Trump.

“It is time to put up or shut up,” DeSantis said. “No more excuses about why we can’t win against the left. No more excuses about why you didn’t do what you said you would do.”

DeSantis has also used the term “no excuses” to brand his immigration plan while calling Trump soft on Mexico.

He also took aim at Republicans who have criticized his high-profile battle with Disney, framing himself as a culture warrior fighting against the pro-business establishment.

“We don’t subcontract our leadership out to woke corporations, we stand for parents, and we stand for kids.”

DeSantis’ speech included several inaccuracies or statements lacking context. He said no books had been banned in Florida. In a press statement in March he noted that 23 school districts had removed 175 books from school libraries amid a push by Moms for Liberty and other conservatives to restrict books they described as sexually explicit. (Critics note books targeted by the organization and other groups disproportionately involve LGBTQ people and people of color.)

DeSantis singled out Gender Queer, a memoir by nonbinary author Maia Kobabe, as “hardcore pornography” and said, “Obviously, nobody defends this stuff, so it gets removed.” Schools that have defended the book say it isn’t pornographic and provides value to students coming to terms with their identities.

He also falsely claimed California parents can lose custody of children who identify as transgender if they do not consent to gender-affirming health care.

That falsehood, which has spread widely on social media, misrepresents a bill in the state that would allow minors 12 and older to receive mental health counseling or therapy without parental consent. It contains no provisions for removing children from the custody of their parents or guardians and does not allow for gender-affirming surgeries without parental consent.

He celebrated Florida’s ban of “critical race theory” from schools and of diversity, equity, and inclusion programming at public universities, saying, “We’re not teaching our kids to hate our country or to hate each other with your tax dollars.”

Opponents say DeSantis and other conservatives are trying to prevent children from learning a fuller version of history and creating a chilling effect for teachers, worried about what they are or aren’t allowed to say.

DeSantis is running the closest to Trump in the crowded battle for the GOP nomination. He has close ties to Moms for Liberty, which started in Florida. Attendees on Friday welcomed him warmly with several standing ovations and applause for declarations such as, “We have prohibited puberty blockers,” and, “We’re not doing the pronoun Olympics.”

“He’s going to be the next president,” said Lorrane Mazzulo, who is running for school board in the Rose-Tree Media School District.

She said DeSantis has a track record in “getting rid of this indoctrination, this wokeness,” and right now prefers him to Trump.

“I don’t think he comes with the same baggage,” she said.

Speeches inside the grand ballroom, which is decorated with imagery of the American flag and the preamble to the U.S. Constitution, continue this afternoon with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and then Trump, who is slated to speak around 4 p.m.

Moms for Liberty co-founder Tina Descovich opened the convention likening Moms for Liberty members to revolutionary wartime patriots.

“You are the courage in America right now. You are the Thomas Paines, the Ben Franklins, the Margaret Corbins,” she said. “We are in a fight for liberty, we are in a fight for the future of this country.”

Outside of the Marriott on Filbert street, a small group of about 60 protesters held up signs like, “Try reading books instead of banning them!”

Pennsylvania state Democratic chair Sharif Street slammed the top GOP candidates’ attendance at the convention as “MAGA Republicans ... flocking to Philadelphia this weekend to rub shoulders with the same extremist group that’s crusading to ban books from schools and force politics into classrooms across the country.”

Staff writer Jeremy Roebuck contributed to this article.