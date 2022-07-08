Philadelphia has at least a dozen cases of monkeypox, a steep rise in previously reported numbers, city health officials said on Friday, issuing new guidance for how to treat people suspected of being infected.

The virus has not resulted in serious illness or death, but it does cause significant discomfort and painful lesions to appear on people’s bodies that can last for up to a month and can leave permanent scars.

An alert sent to health care providers by Philadelphia Department of Public Health also highlighted how testing availability has expanded in recent days with commercial laboratory LabCorp now running tests on suspected monkeypox specimens, and other commercial labs soon coming online.

People seeking tests should still go to their doctor’s office. LabCorp is processing samples, but won’t collect them at its locations.

The health department guidance noted that the monkeypox cases spreading nationally are showing up with different symptoms than in past global outbreaks. People with the virus now are not all developing fever prior to breaking out in rashes or lesions, and those lesions are concentrated in one area, like the genitals, rather than being scattered on the body. Some people don’t have visible lesions or rash, but instead complain of pain around the anus and rectum, or straining, pain, or cramping in the bowels.

Men who have sex with men currently are the population most affected by the virus, whose slow spread has reached 700 cases nationally, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The median age of people infected with the virus is 36 years.

Just two weeks ago, there were two identified cases of monkeypox in Philadelphia, and 173 nationwide. Health experts have said that a lack of widely available testing means case numbers are likely significant undercounts.

Exactly how the virus is spreading is still being researched, but the health department update said close contact with infected people, particularly through sex, is a significant source of transmission.

This story will be updated.