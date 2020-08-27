About 26% of women and 15% of men who have survived dating violence first experienced it before the age of 18, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and young women between the ages of 16 and 24 experience the highest rate of intimate partner violence of any demographic, nearly triple the national average, according to Loveisrespect, a teen dating violence prevention project created by the National Domestic Violence Hotline. States don’t keep data on teen dating violence, so trends are hard to track.