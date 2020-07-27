A 19-year-old Philadelphia man is in custody after police say he fatally stabbed a woman during a domestic dispute outside a train station in Abington Township.
The victim, 18, was found by passersby about 8:15 a.m. Monday, according to Abington Township Police Chief Patrick Molloy. She had been attacked after parking her car in a secluded, wooded area near the Meadowbrook SEPTA Regional Rail station.
Township police were assisted in their investigation by detectives from Philadelphia, who took the suspect into custody later Monday morning at his home in the city, Molloy said.
Charges were pending. Molloy stressed that there is no danger to the public, and said the suspect and victim knew each other.
