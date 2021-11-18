As administrators within Temple University’s Fox School of Business began to suspect in early 2018 that their Online MBA’s No. 1 national ranking had been based on lies, then-dean Moshe Porat appeared strangely unconcerned, a former vice dean for the school testified Thursday.

Porat insisted in meetings that the school would continue to be ranked highly even after the school corrected the faulty data it had submitted on its students to rankings publications.

He delivered a champagne toast at a luncheon to celebrate Fox’s spot at the top of the charts for yet another year.

And in the weeks that followed — now retired vice dean Diana Breslin-Knudsen told a federal jury — Porat insisted on sending out marketing e-mails to donors touting the ranking against the advice of others.

“The staff was extremely upset,” Breslin-Knudsen said. “The dean basically didn’t act like it was a big issue.”

That testimony came on the fifth day of Porat’s trial on federal fraud charges as prosecutors sought to show that the dean not only played a direct hand in falsifying the information the school was sending to publications like U.S. News and World Report, which publish competitive annual rankings on college programs each year, but also that he tried to downplay or cover-up those lies once they were exposed.

Porat — who was fired from his job as dean in 2018 amid the fallout — has denied any involvement in knowingly submitting false information and has sought to blame his subordinates, namely Marjorie O’Neill, an administrator who oversaw the preparation of the school’s submissions to the outlets like U.S. News each year.

“She did something very purposefully with playing with the data,” Porat said of O’Neill in a video deposition played for jurors in court Thursday. “Not listening to everyone else. Imposing her will on the data.”

O’Neill, who was separately charged in the scheme, pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges earlier this year, but has maintained that she only acted under Porat’s orders — a claim Breslin-Knudsen said on Thursday O’Neill would later share with her as well.

Breslin-Knudsen said she often saw Porat standing over O’Neill’s desk, discussing rankings with her and paging through binders she kept full of data on Fox’s students, including information on the number of students who took graduate school entry exams like the GMAT.

When, in January 2018, Poets & Quants, a news outlet focused on the business education marketplace, published an article questioning the authenticity of the rankings data Fox was submitting to U.S. News — especially its claim that 100% of Fox online MBA students had taken the GMAT— Breslin-Knudsen said she knew immediately that the claim was false and her immediate reaction was to blame O’Neill, too.

“I felt sick,” she said. “I wanted to call Margie to come to the meeting to explain why we had reported that.”

Porat, Breslin-Knudsen told jurors, had other ideas.

“The dean said, ‘No. That wouldn’t be appropriate. We’ll talk to Margie later,” she said.

As for whether to report the mistake to U.S. News, Porat argued against it.

“Everyone in that meeting, except for the dean, said you have to,” report it, Breslin-Knudsen said. “You can’t just sweep this under the carpet. He was protesting, but eventually gave in.”

Still, in the days that followed, Porat — who other witnesses have described as a volatile and controlling boss — bounced between downplaying the seriousness of the false submissions, outrage at O’Neill, and attempting to stop others at the school from looking too deeply into the data discrepancies, Breslin-Knudsen said.

Despite Porat’s earlier attempts to dissuade her from speaking to O’Neill, Breslin-Knudsen said she sought her out the same day the Poets & Quants story came out.

“She indicated that [Porat] had told her to report the 100% GMATS,” the former vice dean said.

When she told Porat the next morning of O’Neill’s claims, she said, “he was very upset. His face became flushed. He wanted to talk with her immediately.”

But O’Neill stuck to her story, said Breslin-Knudsen, maintaining again that Porat had told her four years earlier to begin fudging data in Fox’s submissions to the rankings publications and that another Fox administrator — vice dean Rajan Chandran — had been in the room when he told her to do so.

Chandran, Breslin-Knudsen recalled, said he had no recollection of what O’Neill was claiming.

That argument played out in the open in the hallway of Fox’s administrative offices, and as it broke up, Porat made his way to a conference room for a meeting in which he touted the No. 1 rankings again.

Breslin-Knudsen said Porat’s continued push to market the school based on the top-of-the charts ranking despite the questions that had been raised made her “sick to her stomach.”

“I would not have allowed this,” she said.

Eventually, concerned that there could be other errors in the information the school was submitting, she launched her own review and found errors in the way the school’s faculty was being classified in terms of the number of tenured professors and misstatements about the make-up of its incoming students.

When she notified Porat and suggested they inform Temple’s provost, the dean lashed out, Breslin-Knudsen said.

“He was not happy with me,” she said. “He said, ‘I don’t think you should be doing this. It’s not appropriate for you to be doing this.’”

Porat’s lawyers are expected to cross-examine Breslin-Knudsen later this afternoon.

Though O’Neill’s guilty plea agreement required her to cooperate in the government’s attempts to prosecute Porat, prosecutors have not yet said whether they will call her as a witness.