As the gravity of errors was becoming apparent in Temple’s University’s business school ranking scandal, then-Provost JoAnne A. Epps was trying to understand how it happened.

She said she told Moshe Porat, the business school dean, that when she had led the law school for eight years and earned good rankings, she always tested them to make sure nothing was incorrect.

Porat’s philosophy was different, according to Epps: “I celebrate success. I don’t question it.”

“You nauseate me,” Epps said she responded.

Epps, who served as Temple’s provost until August, led off testimony Wednesday during day four of the conspiracy and fraud trial against Porat, charged with leading a scheme to cheat on college rankings submissions for financial gain and prominence, harming students and donors who fell for the lie.

Epps was Porat’s supervisor at the time and said she thought highly of him, counted him as a friend, and knew that he was about to embark on a book tour in 2018 that was supposed to be a celebration of his long and prominent career at the business school. But she said she soon became convinced he could no longer lead it.

“I did not feel... that he had the appropriate appreciation for how big of a deal this was,” said Epps, who at times paused, choosing her words carefully and seemingly struggling with emotion.

Epps, along with then-Temple President Richard M. Englert, had asked Porat to resign after a university-commissioned investigation by a law firm found that the business school in some cases knowingly provided false information to U.S. News and World Report.

Porat refused to resign, Epps testified, and was terminated in July 2018 — less than a year after Temple’s program was dropped from its online M.B.A. rankings for misrepresenting data.

Epps also testified that Porat didn’t want the university to conduct an investigation. In a meeting with her and Englert, Porat referenced the Israeli military, Epps said.

“He said one of the things he learned is if you’re in a hole, don’t dig,” she said. “The president was certainly [saying] we are going to be digging.”

Epps also recalled that she first learned about the errors at a home Temple basketball game in Fox’s box at the Liacouras Center. There, she said, Porat described the error as “a data entry error.” He characterized it as “no big deal,” she said. He also told her that the school’s Online MBA would slip no farther than No. 2, even though prosecutors showed an email from another employee to Porat sent before that game that predicted it could fall to No. 6.

Epps, a Yale Law School grad, spent nine years as a trial attorney before joining Temple. A native of Cheltenham Township, she became deputy city attorney in Los Angeles in 1976 and in 1980 returned to Philadelphia to join the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

She has worked at Temple for more than 35 years, first as a law school professor and then law school dean for eight years. She became provost in 2016 after Hai-Lung Dai was removed from that position.

In August, Epps was among a group of administrators moved out of their positions by new president Jason Wingard. She remains a tenured professor and will be serving as senior adviser to the president.

She told the jury she’s never focused much on rankings.

“I don’t think rankings is the thing you go after,” she said. “What you go after is running an excellent program in the hopes that it will be recognized.”

This is a developing story.