A 30-year-old man was killed Saturday afternoon on North Broad Street in North Philadelphia when the motorcycle on which he was riding collided with a Jeep, police said.

Police identified the victim as Hysheen Allen, of the 1200 block of North 12th Street.

Police said he was riding southbound on the sidewalk on Broad Street around 3 p.m. and was attempting to cross the street. The collision occurred as the Jeep, which was traveling northbound on Broad, made a left turn as the motorcycle was attempting to cross the street.

Temple University Police were the first to respond to the scene, and paramedics transported the man to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 30 minutes after the collision.

Police said the unidentified driver of the Jeep remained at the scene. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.