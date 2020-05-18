Police have issued an arrest warrant for DeLuca, 38, of Delaware County, on charges of murder, conspiracy, abuse of corpse, and related offenses in Palumbo’s death. He has been in federal custody since his April 2 arrest in a Cheyenne, Wyo., when police during a traffic stop found a loaded .40-caliber pistol under the driver’s seat of his black Cadillac. He has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and is expected to face court proceedings in Wyoming before being brought back to Philadelphia, authorities have said.