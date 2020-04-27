DeLuca is no stranger to law enforcement. In 2013, DeLuca, a member of the Warlocks Motorcycle Club, was arrested by Upper Darby Police after he shot his then-19-year-old girlfriend in the head, nearly killing her, then-Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood said. Chitwood, who retired in December, said Monday that he has no current information on DeLuca, but he described the Warlocks — considered an outlaw motorcycle gang by law enforcement — as “violent predators.”