HARRISBURG — State Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell, a West Philadelphia Democrat who took office after a March special election, was charged with perjury, theft, tampering with public records, and related crimes on Wednesday.
Johnson-Harrell used her nonprofit to enrich herself, stealing more than $500,000 from the organization to spend on property, vacations, and luxury clothing — and her bid for the legislature, State Attorney General Josh Shapiro said at a morning news conference in Harrisburg.
Shapiro said Johnson-Harrell had agreed to resign from the legislature and plead guilty to the charges. She surrendered to police in Philadelphia on Wednesday morning just before Shapiro announced the charges against her. Shapiro said she faces jail time.
“I am saddened and dismayed by the nature of the allegations brought against me today. I vigorously dispute many of these allegations, which generally pertain to before I took office and I intend to accept responsibility for any actions that were inappropriate,” Johnson-Harrell said in a statement through her attorney confirming that she would resign later this month.
Prosecutors say Johnson-Harrell used the nonprofit, Motivations Education & Consultation Associates (MECA), which she established more than a decade ago to assist poor people struggling with mental illness, addiction, and homelessness, for profligate spending and personal gain.
Over several years, Johnson-Harrell tried to systematically cover up her crimes through an elaborate, years-long scheme involving false financial statements and several properties in Philadelphia.
“MECA’s actual mission was to serve as a cash account for Johnson-Harrell’s own personal use,” Shapiro said.
MECA ran homes for its clients that were partly funded by Medicaid and Social Security disability checks for residents. Johnson-Harrell continued taking money from the organization while the homes fell into uninhabitable squalor, Shapiro said.
Even after one of the homes closed in 2018 — its closure sparked the state’s investigation, Shapiro said — Johnson-Harrell continued taking monthly rent payments from residents.
“When her personal checking account was low, she simply refilled it with money from MECA’s account,” Shapiro said.
She used some of the money she transferred from the charity to her personal account to donate to Larry Krasner’s campaign for district attorney, he said.
Before taking office, Johnson-Harrell had worked as a supervisor in the Victim/Witness Services Unit of the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, named to the position by Krasner after he took office in 2018. She resigned in January to run for the House.
With MECA funds, Johnson-Harrell took her family to Mexico twice in 2017; she dropped $5,500 on four fox fur coats; she spent $13,000 in total on online shopping; and she used money for mortgage and car payments, among other expenses.
Prosecutors say she obscured and misrepresented her money and assets as she filed for bankruptcy in 2018, claiming she earned tens of thousands of dollars less than she did.
She also overstated her expenses in tax returns, and lied on her financial disclosure statement when she worked for the Krasner’s office and when she ran for the House, according to the affidavit of probable cause for her arrest.
“Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell remains a woman dedicated to ending gun violence in Philadelphia and focused on the well-being of all Philadelphians,” said her lawyer, Jessica Natali, in a statement. “This matter will be resolved with the attorney general’s office and ultimate disposition will be addressed in a court room at an appropriate time.”
Johnson-Harrell’s marks the 60th arrest of a public official since Shapiro took office in 2017, he said.
Johnson-Harrell had been under investigation since winning the special election. State agents questioned Democratic ward leaders in her district earlier this year.
Johnson-Harrell, 53, was the first Muslim woman to serve in the legislature. Reducing gun violence has been her top issue as a lawmaker. Her father, brother, and 18-year-old son were all killed by gun violence.
“It is not lost on me that Rep. Johnson-Harrell has faced serious struggles in her personal life,” Shapiro said, saying Johnson-Harrell had turned tragedies into triumphs and used her experience to help others.
But, he said, “Defrauding a non-profit, defrauding taxpayers, and then systematically lying over many years to cover it up is unjust, it’s unfair and it’s a crime, Shapiro said. “She is going to spend time behind bars.”
She was elected to represent the 190th Legislative District after Vanessa Lowery Brown was convicted of bribery and other charges and resigned last December.
Longstanding financial troubles, including the federal bankruptcy filing, came to light during Johnson-Harrell’s campaign. During her bid for a seat in Harrisburg, she lent her campaign $15,000.
This story will be updated.