The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by the widow of a Philadelphia police officer who sought to have District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office removed from handling appeals in the case of convicted cop-killer Mumia Abu-Jamal.
The high court did not give a reason for its one-page unsigned order, only to say that the petition by Maureen Faulkner is dismissed in accordance with the recommendation in a report filed under seal by Judge John M. Cleland, of McKean County, who was appointed to serve as a special master in the case.
The court on Wednesday directed Cleland’s report to be unsealed, but it was not immediately known if it was yet made public, a court spokesperson said.
Three of the seven justices — Chief Justice Thomas Saylor, and Justices Max Baer and Debra Todd — did not participate in the decision.
Three other justices — David Wecht, Christine Donohue, and Kevin Dougherty, a former Philadelphia Common Pleas Court judge — concurred with the order, though Dougherty filed a 23-page statement in which he concluded that Faulkner “exposed several grave and alarming allegations” concerning Krasner’s “ability to act impartially in this case.”
Justice Sallie Updyke Mundy filed a dissenting statement to the order.
Cleland was appointed to determine the merits of a petition filed by Faulkner, whose husband, Philadelphia Police Officer Daniel Faulkner, 25, was fatally shot by Abu-Jamal in Center City on Dec. 9, 1981. Abu-Jamal was convicted of first-degree murder, then sentenced to death the following year, and courts throughout the years have upheld his conviction.
In 2011, then-District Attorney Seth Williams announced that prosecutors would no longer fight Abu-Jamal’s appeals of his death sentence and agreed to a life prison term for Abu-Jamal, now 66.
Faulkner, in court filings, asked the state Supreme Court to invoke its King’s Bench powers to disqualify Krasner’s office from further participation in ongoing appeals by Abu-Jamal and to direct the state Attorney General’s Office to handle them instead. She has contended that Krasner’s office has numerous conflicts of interest in its handling of Abu-Jamal’s appeals.
In one example, she contended that Krasner himself has a personal conflict because he was one of several “movement attorneys” who defended protesters arrested for assaults on police and vandalism during the 2000 Republican National Convention in Philadelphia, and such protesters called for Abu-Jamal’s freedom from prison.
Faulkner said Wednesday she was “quite upset and distraught” over the court’s order.
John McNesby, president of the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, who has staunchly supported Faulkner, expressed disappointment, but said “we’ve suffered setbacks in this case in the past and we’ll continue to fight for Maureen, the entire Faulkner family and Philadelphia police officers. We are on the right side of justice in this case and we believe convicted, cop-killer Mumia Abu-Jamal should remain in prison for the rest of his life.”
Faulkner’s attorney, George Bochetto, called the court’s order a partial victory, saying that two justices, Dougherty and Mundy, issued statements with findings of conflicts of interest by Krasner or his office in the case.
Jane Roh, Krasner’s spokesperson, said the DA’s Office has no comment on the court’s order. The DA’s Office under Krasner has said in court filings that its office has no conflicts of interest in prosecuting Abu-Jamal’s appeals.
Dougherty wrote that Cleland recommended not disqualifying the DA’s Office from the case. Although “joining the Court’s decision not to intervene any further at the present time,” Dougherty said there were “troubling claims” raised by Faulkner that “may require closer judicial scrutiny.”
Mundy contended that “the appearance of impropriety still exists.”
Wecht, however, wrote in support of the court’s ruling that Cleland had determined that Faulkner failed to establish the existence of a direct conflict of interest or an appearance of impropriety that would compromise Krasner’s office’s continued handling of the case.