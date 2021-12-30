Sam Regalbuto, president of Philadelphia Mummers String Band Association, is vaxxed, boosted, and ready to put on a show for Philadelphia on New Year’s Day 2022 -- even if it’s a less elaborate affair due to the rising costs of sequins and lumber.

Still, Quaker City String Band vice president is fully aware there are plenty of people who think a Mummers parade isn’t a good idea with coronavirus cases in Philadelphia reaching the highest 7-day average since the start of the pandemic.

“We do what we need to do and follow the guidelines,” Regalbuto, 47, said of participating Mummers. “But I mean, we do have to start to learn to live with [the coronavirus].”

Bottom line: Mummers said they expect thousands of performers to strut Saturday morning, barring any rain -- alas, weather is not looking good with a 90% chance of precipitation expected in Philadelphia on New Year’s Day. Though short notice that the celebration was even happening this year, fundraising struggles, and, of course, coronavirus concerns have indeed made a small percentage of performers sit this year out.

As of Thursday, the city said it had no plans of canceling the parade due to the pandemic. Attendees are required to wear masks along the parade route regardless of vaccination status and sick people are encouraged to stay home.

Some Mummers leaders have urged members to get vaccinated if they haven’t already and one club is even asking performers to get tested before the event. For others, however, performing is too much of a gamble.

“Even though we’re all vaccinated and we’re all boosted, and even though it seems like this might be the tail end of it, if everybody is catching it at the same time, I feel like it’s still kind of risky,” said Ian Morrison, founder of the Miss Fancy Brigade, one of the Mummers only LGBTQIA+ brigade.

The absence of the Miss Fancy drag kings and queens, a crowd favorite, showcase a smattering of logistical and health considerations clubs took into account ahead of Saturday.

The parade ringing in the new year carries Mardi Gras energy and has gone strong for more than 120 years, with the five categories of clubs -- String Bands, Fancy Division, Fancy Brigades, Wenches, and Comics. More recently, the parade kicks off at City Hall and performers make their way south along Broad Street.

Clubs coordinate sequined and plumed costumes according to certain themes, which can range from nods to popular culture to the political. Plenty of Mummers will tell you they’ve been marching in the parade for decades -- 35 years for Regalbuto.

Last year, the city nixed all large events, including the Mummers Parade. A smaller “protest” parade did take place -- Mummers like Regalbuto discouraged this -- only adding to a list of controversies that include the use of blackface and accusations of racist, homophobic and sexist performances. This is the first year the city required all Mummers to show proof they underwent sensitivity training.

The immediate criticism this year centers on public health concerns and for history buffs, this year’s parade is reminiscent of the Sept. 1918 Liberty Loan parade, which attracted 200,000 spectators and acted as a superspreader event. Within days area hospitals filled with patients who’d contracted the flu pandemic of the time, thousands would die in a matter of weeks. With vaccines and mandatory masks, people like Regalbuto feel the parade should be no riskier than a concert or football game.

Going to the parade? Things to keep in mind Remember there will be road closures along the parade route and some surrounding areas, so load up that SEPTA card for a smoother commute. The parade will kick off at 9 a.m. at City Hall but it’s recommended you set up your viewing spot early on. Don’t want to make the trip? You can watch performers on PHL17.

For more tips check out this handy guide.