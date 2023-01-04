Sammy Regalbuto, president of the Philadelphia Mummers String Band Association, and a vice president of Quaker City, believes Sunday’s 2023 Mummers Parade was one of the best in recent years.

“I thought the parade was unbelievable,” Regalbuto said. “The weather was fantastic, which played into it. The crowds were super. From what I could see, it was packed. All the stands were filled. We had crowds all the way down. So for me, that’s a win. It was a very entertaining parade.”

Indeed, crowds were driven to Broad Street by unseasonably warm, sunny weather, and a COVID-19 pandemic that seemed largely in the rearview mirror. And there were no clubs with overtly racist themes or displays, such as in 2020 when Mayor Jim Kenney warned the clubs to clean up the parade or it would be over (some clubs this year poked fun at Kenney politically). The parade was canceled in 2021 because of COVID-19, and it was delayed a day in 2022 because of rain.

“Everyone stepped up their game,” Regalbuto said of the 2023 parade. “There were no issues. We didn’t have any individuals being stupid.”

» READ MORE: Enthusiastic crowds greet Mummers as they strut to bring in 2023 amid near perfect weather

Mummers parade 2023 winners by division

String Bands

Quaker city Fralinger South Philly

Captain — Jimmy Good, Quaker City

Fancy Brigade

Vikings Avenuers Golden Crown

Captain — Louis Castelli, South Philly Vikings

Wench

O’Malley Oregon

Comic

Murray Goodtimers Landi

The full list can be found at Mr. Mummer.