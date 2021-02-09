As Philadelphia Police on Tuesday investigated seven murders in 24 hoursin the city, Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the department is adapting its methods of investigation as COVID-19 is keeping more people indoors.
“We’re gaining some good ground. Before yesterday, were able to proudly say we had a reduction in our week-to-week homicides, and look where we are today,” Outlaw said a news conference Tuesday. “What makes it frustrating is that a lot of this stuff is happening behind closed doors, inside.”
The violence was spread across the city, with two separate double homicides in Kensington and Crescentville, as well as fatal shootings in South Philadelphia, Olney and East Falls, police said. Victims ranged in age from 15 to 61, and investigators said the killings took place between 1 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday.
Philadelphia has now recorded 62 homicide victims in 2021, an increase of 55% over this time last year, and are double of the average of the past 14 years, according to department data.
Homicide Capt. Jason Smith said police have made arrests in at least two of the cases — the double murder of Thomas Burnett, 61, and Maurice Harper, 42, in Kensington and the shooting of Christine Gibson, 54-year-old a mental health worker found dead in her office in East Falls.
Smith declined to identify the suspects, and said charges in both cases are expected to be filed later Tuesday.
The rest of the cases, Smith said, are “moving in a good direction.”
Police have identified some of the other victims as Jehesel Garcia and Steven Williams, both 24, found shot inside their home in Crescentville, and Darius Winters, a 15-year-old slain in what Smith called a case of mistaken identity.
The identity of the seventh victim, a 25-year-old woman killed about 2:15 p.m. Monday on Rubicam Street in Olney, was not released.
Outlaw, in addressing the homicides, said the department has shifted more focus onto social media, saying that suspects in recent killings have, at times, telegraphed their intentions hours in advance.
She added that the homicide division has added four additional investigators to its ranks since October, when Philadelphia broke a decades-long record for homicide victims.
“It’s tough and we do everything we can. Obviously I have a role and job to do, but I do everything I can to show folks are supported,” she said. “But what’s telling for me and extremely encouraging to me is that we are still getting out there and making arrests, and being intentional in who we’re stopping.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.