A male fatally shot a female in the parking lot of the Target store off City Avenue Sunday afternoon, then turned the gun on himself, according to Philadelphia police.

The shooting took place 12:44 p.m. in a blue Lexus at the busy shopping center at Monument Road and City Avenue in the Wynnfield Heights section, across from Bala Cynwd.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene, and police provided no additional information, including their identities or ages.

Police said the relationship between the two was unclear and that the incident was still under investigation.