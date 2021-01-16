P&K Brothers allegedly sold 3M brand N95 masks at prices that not only exceeded the market before the state of emergency, but also the price the retailer charged just three weeks earlier, according to the complaint. On Feb. 13, the firm charged Amazon users $43.00 for a 10-pack of 3M Model 8511 N95 respirator masks. On March 6, it charged between $160 and $200 for the same product, the suit said.