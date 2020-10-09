The head of a prominent Vietnamese activist group in Philadelphia was arrested Thursday night on charges related to a protest that took place weeks ago outside the Virginia home of the head of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Nancy Nguyen, 38, co-founder and executive director of VietLead, remained in custody on Friday morning. The precise charges were not known.
Philadelphia Police referred questions to the U.S. Marshals Service, which could not immediately be reached for comment.
Nguyen is a veteran organizer in the city’s Asian American and Vietnamese communities, and among its most respected young leaders.
City Councilmember Helen Gym said her office was gathering information on the case.
“I am deeply disturbed about what appears to be a gross overreach to imprison a mother of two and a major Asian American leader in our community," Gym said. "ICE has proven itself to be a rogue agency that’s implicated in the most grotesque human rights abuses of our generation. I have zero trust in this entity, and I am very concerned that this is yet another abuse of its powers to intimidate and quash dissent.”
In September, VietLead was among the organizations that took part in protests against ICE top official Tony Pham, who came to this country as a refugee from Vietnam. Demonstrators declared, “Pham, you’re not family!”
Those protests took place from California to Miami to Washington, as well as outside Pham’s home in Virginia, according to news reports in Vietrise.org. Refugee, sanctuary, and social-justice groups criticized ICE as steeped in white supremacy and xenophobia, and called for an end to the detention of immigrants amid a killing pandemic.
They denounced Pham as a “puppet” for a white nationalist presidential administration, according to reports on Vietrise.org.
Pham, whose title is Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Director, previously served as the agency’s principal legal advisor.
He and his family came to the United States as refugees after the fall of Saigon in 1975, when the last American troops left Vietnam and the Communist North won the war. As a boy, he took English classes to assist his parents in studying for their citizenship tests, according to his ICE biography. The Pham family became U.S. citizens in 1985.
ICE officials had no immediate comment on Friday morning.
VietLead is a grassroots community organization that works in Philadelphia and South Jersey, devoted to self-determination, social justice, and cultural resilience. Its work includes farming healthy food, youth organizing and civic engagement, and in recent years, on serving immigrants and protecting them from Trump administration crackdowns.
It seeks to develop leaders in the Vietnamese community and in solidarity with other communities of color.
Nguyen has been executive director for five years, and previously served as executive director of BPSOS-Delaware Valley, another main Vietnamese-advocacy organization in the region.
She has received the Catherine Bachrach Award for victim advocacy in Philadelphia, and the Women of Distinction Award by the National Organization of Women, Philadelphia chapter, according to online profiles.
This is a developing story and will be updated.