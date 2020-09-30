Philadelphia’s large, pro-immigrant community spun into action on Wednesday, sharing information and restarting resistance training following news reports that the Trump administration intends to launch pre-Election-Day raids here and in other sanctuary cities.
“Our goal is not to cause panic, but our communities have a right to know and be prepared,” said Erika Guadalupe Nunez, executive director of Juntos, the South Philadelphia-based Latino advocacy group. “The recent news, it’s a concentrated effort to highlight the ‘law-and-order’ efforts of the Trump administration … We’re not going to allow these fear-mongering tactics to go unchallenged.”
The Washington Post reported on Tuesday night that ICE officials planned to increase enforcement in three sanctuary cities prior to the election. The campaign is likely to begin in California later this week before expanding to Philadelphia and Denver, and would focus on arresting undocumented immigrants who have criminal records beyond their immigration violations.
Calls from concerned community members started coming into Juntos shortly after the news broke. On Wednesday the group was moving to restart its “community resistance” training, which alerts residents to their rights and explains how they should respond if ICE comes to their homes.
Advocates advise: If ICE officers knock on the door, don’t open it. If the agents say they have a warrant, ask them to slide it under the door. Should you be stopped by officers outside, do not answer questions or sign any papers. Say only that you wish to speak to a lawyer.
ICE officials in Philadelphia and Washington, both sanctuary cities, declined to comment on any pending enforcement operations. In sanctuary jurisdictions, the agency said in a statement, “ICE is forced to arrest at-large criminal aliens out in the communities instead of under the safe confines of a jail.”
It condemned those places' lack of cooperation with federal immigration authorities and accused advocacy groups, citizens and local officials of sharing misleading information about the agency’s mission, such that “innocent bystanders, targeted aliens and ICE officers are placed in danger.”
The Kenney administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
New Sanctuary Movement of Philadelphia, an advocacy organization that includes more than 30 member churches, on Wednesday was checking with community members to make sure people know their rights, and to encourage everyone to connect with friends, organizations and congregations for mutual support. And for residents to make sure they have a trustworthy lawyer.
“We’re telling people not to panic. We need to remember we’ve seen this before,” said NSM Co-Director Peter Pedemonti.
It was striking, he said, to see the Post story appear the same night that President Donald Trump refused to condemn white supremacy during the presidential debate.
“If anyone didn’t believe these policies are based in white supremacist ideology, seeing those two side by side just makes it so clear,” Pedemonti said. “It’s a clear campaign tactic, to spread a wave of fear and panic across the country. He’s using this to stir up his base.”
Trump and his administration have routinely, sharply condemned sanctuary jurisdictions, and the new effort would come amid broader attacks by the president on Democratic mayors like Jim Kenney — over the city’s rising rates of homicides and shootings, and over the racial-justice protests that have occurred here and elsewhere.
And two of the U.S. officials who spoke to the Post described the planned ICE blitz as more of a political messaging campaign than a significant new operation.
Trump has reoriented his reelection campaign in recent weeks to portray himself as the “law and order” candidate, a phrase used by Richard Nixon and George Wallace to signal the need for a forceful response to perceived crime and violence.
Being a sanctuary city means different things in different jurisdictions, but in Philadelphia it comes down to this: Local officers do not help federal immigration authorities in rounding up, arresting and removing migrants, and won a major lawsuit saying it did not have to do so.
City police officers arrest people who they believe have committed crimes, regardless of immigration status, and a judge decides whether and when those people should be released. If ICE wants the city to keep a suspect in custody, it needs to present a signed, judicial warrant, not an ICE-issued detainer, and then that person will be held.
ICE insists that those detainers are valid. The city says it could be sued — as have other governments — for keeping someone in jail beyond the release date set by a judge.
Immigration advocates here said Wednesday that they know the administration’s announcements of ICE raids can ultimately fall short of their billing, but they still must be proactive.
In 2017, Philadelphia was hit when federal authorities came knocking on the doors of 10 sanctuary cities, taking away nearly 500 undocumented immigrants during a nationwide four-day sweep. The city saw the largest number of arrests, with 107 people caught in raids.
In July 2019, however, few reports of arrests emerged from Trump’s promised deportation raids in major American cities. ICE agents were to carry out arrests in Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Houston and San Francisco, targeting at least 2,000 migrants who had received final deportation orders. Ultimately, 35 people were detained.
The advance notice of these types of operations, while generating news that makes the administration appear tough on undocumented migrants, also gives advocacy organizations time to prepare.
“We have to take everything seriously,” Juntos' director Nunez said. “We want to make sure our people have information, and know their rights and their power. That’s the best defense no matter what.”