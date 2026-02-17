‘He loved Philadelphia, and Philadelphia loved him’: Jesse Jackson in Philadelphia through the years

Civil Rights icon Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, a regular presence in Philadelphia who energized Black voters both locally and nationally for more than five decades, died Tuesday at his home in Chicago following a prolonged battle with a rare neurological disorder. He was 84.

“Jesse Jackson will be remembered in Philadelphia as a civil rights hero, and a leader in terms of independent Black politics nationwide,” said former Philadelphia City Councilmember W. Wilson Goode Jr., the son of Philly’s first Black mayor, W. Wilson Goode Sr. “He loved Philadelphia, and Philadelphia loved him.”

A native of Greenville, S.C., Jackson initially rose to prominence in the mid-1960s, when he joined the voting rights march that the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. led from Selma to Montgomery, Ala. In the years following King’s assassination in 1968, Jackson largely came to be considered his successor.

He would go on to become a prominent Black political and cultural leader in his own right, with Jackson’s lengthy time in the public eye including presidential runs in 1984 and 1988. His visits to Philadelphia date back to the 1970s, and run the gamut from time in town supporting his own presidential campaigns — though neither of which were successful in the ‘80s — to appearances at the Democratic National Convention in 2016.

Across that time, Jackson served as a sort of rallying figure for Black Philadelphians at large, who largely supported his candidacy during his presidential runs, despite him failing to secure the Democratic nomination statewide. Still, his impact for Black voters both in Philadelphia and nationally remains everlasting.

“That was the Rosetta Stone to everything Jackson was trying to achieve,” said former Daily News scribe Gene Seymour, nephew of legendary People Paper columnist Chuck Stone. “We aren’t to be ignored or dismissed or cast aside — we matter.”

In that sense, Goode Jr. said, Jackson will remain a political icon who inspired the nationalization of Black political empowerment.

“Jesse Jackson is also a cultural icon in terms of telling people to be proud of being Black, and telling themselves, ‘I am somebody,’” Goode Jr. said, referencing Jackson’s famed refrain. “That is something that was indelible in the soul of Black people across the nation and world, and in Philadelphia here as well.”

Though Philadelphia’s Black community generally was supportive of and receptive to Jackson’s messaging historically, Seymour said, he maintained something of a complicated relationship with the city’s prominent politicians. Wilson Goode Sr., for example, officially supported Walter Mondale and Michael Dukakis for president in the 1980s. At least in 1988, Seymour said, Jackson likely had “the people’s hearts,” despite lacking the official nomination.

Wilson Goode Sr. was not immediately available for comment.

“His presidential campaigns in 1984 and 1988 reshaped American politics,” said Rev. Gregory Edwards, of the Philly-based POWER Interfaith, in a statement. “Those campaigns widened the political imagination of this country and helped cultivate a generation of Black elected leaders.”

Jackson’s relationship with Goode Sr. was somewhat complicated following the 1985 MOVE bombing, which brought the civil rights leader to tour the ruins of the 6200 block of Osage Avenue in its aftermath. Jackson urged a congressional investigation into the incident, which he called “excessive force,” but avoided criticizing Goode Sr. directly in subsequent meetings. Goode, meanwhile, said that the city would cooperate with any groups investigating the incident, The Inquirer reported at the time.

“He was not happy with what happened in ‘85 with MOVE,” Seymour said.

Still, Jackson often served as a defender of Philadelphia’s famed Black figures. In 2011, for example, Jackson spoke at the funeral of legendary world heavyweight boxing champion Joe Frazier, who had long competed with the fictional Rocky Balboa for recognition. As Jackson put it at the time, Frazier was the “real champion,” not the Italian Stallion.

“If you were of importance as a Black person in America during the time [Jackson] was in the public eye,” Seymour said, “he was there to speak on your behalf.

Goode Jr.’s most prominent memory of Jackson, meanwhile, dates back to the mid-1980s, when he was as a student at the University of Pennsylvania. At the time, he said, Jackson attended a National Black Student Union conference following an invitation from its organizers, Goode Jr. included. It was, Goode Jr. said, an inspiration.