Suspect arrested in shooting of 3 Palestinians in Vermont, including Haverford college student

Authorities arrested a suspect in the shooting of three Palestinian men, including Haverford College student Kinnan Abdalhamid, who were walking to a Thanksgiving gathering near the University of Vermont’s campus in Burlington, Vt. Saturday night.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives arrested Jason, J. Eaton, 48, around 3:30 p.m. Sunday while searching the area of the shooting, the Burlington Police department said in a statement.

Detectives obtained a warrant to search Eaton’s apartment, reported local news website VTDigger, where they collected evidence that gave “probable cause cause to believe Mr. Eaton perpetrated the shooting,” according to the statement.

Eaton is expected to be arraigned Monday. The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Albany bureau is also investigating the shooting, according to a statement they posted on X (formerly Twitter) Sunday.

The three victims — Abdalhamid, Hisham Awartani, and Tahseen Ahmed — remained hospitalized.

Awartani, Abdalhamid, and Ahmed were walking to one of their relative’s homes when they were confronted by a man with a handgun who “discharged at least four rounds” before fleeing, police said. The group was speaking Arabic and two of the men were wearing keffiyehs when the shooter approached them.

Advertisement

“In this charged moment, no one can look at this incident and not suspect that it may have been a hate-motivated crime,” Burlington Police Chief Jon Murard said. “And I have already been in touch with federal investigatory and prosecutorial partners to prepare for that if it’s proven.”

Abdalhamid, 20, is a student at Haverford College, where he is studying biology and a member of the track team. He attended the Ramallah Friends School — a private school in the West Bank — with Awartani and Ahmed, according to a post on Facebook from the school. Abdalhamid has minor injuries, while his friends were shot in the back and chest.

“Please hold our graduates and their families in the light,” the school wrote. “We stand united in hope and support for their well-being during this challenging time.”

An October story in the student-run Haverford Clerk described Abdalhamid as an Illinois-born Palestinian “who lived under Israeli military occupation from when he was three until he began at Haverford.”

A friend and Haverford classmate of Abdalhamid’s previously told The Inquirer that Abdalhamid was a “bright kid” who was “kind of at the forefront of Palestine activism” on campus, often organizing rallies and in talks with administration. Abdalhamid recently spoke at a school wide meeting about the demands of Students for Justice in Palestine.

» READ MORE: https://www.inquirer.com/news/haverford-student-kinnan-abdalhamid-shot-vermont-palestinian-20231126.html

“We await word on whether [the shooting] will be pursued as a hate crime,” said a statement from Haverford president Wendy Raymond and dean John McKnight. “In the meantime know that Haverford College condemns all acts of hatred.”

Awartani, Abdalhamid, and Ahmed’s families released a statement through the Institute for Middle East Understanding that called “on law enforcement to conduct a thorough investigation, including treating this as a hate crime.”

“No family should ever have to endure this pain and agony,” the statement continued.

Reports of harassment and violence against Jews and Muslims have spiked nationally since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack and Israeli forces began a military siege in the Gaza Strip. In October, a six-year-old Palestinian-American boy in Illinois was killed when his landlord stabbed him 26 times for being Muslim.

In Philadelphia, the Council for American-Islamic Relations has received 50 claims of anti-Arab and anti-Muslim bias since the start of the war.

» READ MORE: Anti-Jewish and anti-Muslim harassment complaints spike in Philly region