NBA illegal sports betting scheme: What to know about Terry Rozier, Chauncey Billups’ arrest

A sports betting scandal involving Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier has roiled the NBA and threatens to undermine the $13 billion sports betting industry

Billups and Rozier are among 34 people across 11 states charged in connection with two separate schemes — defrauding sports gamblers and a rigged poker game run in connection with New York City mafia families.

“This is the insider trading scandal for the NBA,” FBI Director Kash Patel said during a news conference Thursday announcing the charges, which include wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, and conspiracies to commit extortion and robbery.

Officials accuse Rozier and others of altering their performance to get big payouts

In the sports betting case, Rozier and others are accused of leaving games early or altering their performance to make hundreds of thousands of dollars on prop bets, defrauding both sportsbooks and other legitimate gamblers.

In one example, provided by New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, Rozier told his co-conspirators he was planning to exit a 2023 game early due to a supposed injury.

“Using that information, members of the group placed more than $200,000 in wagers on his under statistics,” Tisch said. “Rozier exited the game after just nine minutes, and those bets paid out, generating tens of thousands of dollars in profit.”

“The proceeds were later delivered to his home, where the group counted their cash,” Tisch added.

U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr. described it as “one of the most brazen sports corruptions schemes since online sports betting became widely legalized in the U.S.”

Rozier’s lawyer, Jim Trusty, told CNN in a statement his client “looks forward to winning this fight.”

The accusations mirror the actions that led the NBA to ban former Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter from the league for life after their investigation revealed he leaked “confidential information to sports bettors” to win under bets. Porter lated pleaded guilty to charges that he faked injuries or illnesses to leave games early.

The NBA had investigated Rozier and announced in January it “did not find a violation of NBA rules.” The league said Thursday they take the new allegations “with the utmost seriousness.”

Joseph Nocella Jr., the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said the indictment also details the actions of unnamed players on teams that include the Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Lakers. The indictment remained sealed online Thursday morning.

Two of the unnamed coconspirators were from Pennsylvania, according to the indictment.

Billups accused of teaming with mob figures for illegal poker game

In a second case, Billups is charged with participating in a nationwide scheme involving New York City mafia figures to rig illegal poker games.

Officials said members of the Bonanno, Gambino, and Genovese crime families rigged the poker contests in their favor, cheating players out of millions of dollars and resorting to violence when victims wouldn’t pay up.

Tisch said Billups’ presence at the games were meant to lull victims into thinking it was a legitimate game, making them think “they were sitting at a fair table.” Officials said he was aware and in on the scam.

Losses total more than $7 million, with one victim losing nearly $2 million, Tisch said.

“Bringing four of the five families together in a single indictment is extraordinarily rare,” Tisch said. “It reflects how deep and how far this investigation reached and the skill and the persistence it took to get here.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this article.