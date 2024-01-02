Harvard president Claudine Gay resigns weeks after Penn president Liz Magill

Harvard President Claudine Gay has resigned from her post amid a growing wave of plagiarism allegations along with backlash surrounding how she addressed antisemitism on campus.

“It is with a heavy heart but a deep love for Harvard that I write to share that I will be stepping down as president,” Gay wrote in a letter sent Tuesday to the Harvard community.

The news comes just weeks after University of Pennsylvania president Liz Magill also resigned following the respective university presidents’ congressional committee testimonies on antisemitism.

Gay’s resignation marks the shortest presidency in the school’s history — just six months and two days — according to the school’s student newspaper, the Harvard Crimson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.