Daniel Radcliffe wants to make a rom-com starring him and Quinta Brunson. We have some plot suggestions.

If it were up to Daniel Radcliffe, his next project would be a romantic comedy starring him and Philly’s hometown hero, Quinta Brunson.

And who can blame him? The duo already worked together on the set of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, where Radcliffe played Yankovic and Brunson portrayed Oprah Winfrey as well as on the third season of the TBS comedy Miracle Workers.

Radcliffe revealed his dream scenario while on the Emmy Awards red carpet Monday night when asked by a Variety reporter what he hopes to work on next.

“I’d love to do more rom coms,” he said. “I did one of them once, and it was super fun. So yeah, something like that.”

When asked as a follow-up question who his leading lady would be, Radcliffe could barely contain his enthusiasm, quickly blurting out: “Quinta Brunson!”

“We should do something together,” he continued. “And we’re a perfect height match, so really there’s a future in this.”

As Philadelphians, we understand and respect Radcliffe’s eagernerness. Brunson, who became the first Black woman to win the Emmy award’s best actress in comedy in over 40 years Monday night, has shared her love for her hometown of West Philadelphia with the masses by creating Abbott Elementary.

In 2022, she won a Peabody Award as the show’s creator and was also the focus of a Philadelphia City Council resolution that honored her for creating the series.

But what would their rom-com look like? We have a few suggestions.

1. Harry Potter visits Abbott Elementary

In this extended episode, visiting Hogwarts professor Harry Potter comes to Abbott Elementary for a semester-long residency on fantasy literature. He runs into Janine Teagues in the hallway and is immediately enchanted. She trips and almost eats it, but Potter catches her and — unbeknownst to her — puts an anti-klutz spell on her. But without her clumsiness, Teagues doesn’t feel like herself and is trying to figure out why. She’s also worried about how this will impact her situation-ship with her colleague, Gregory Eddie. But Eddie and Potter are becoming fast friends, bonding over gardening.

2. A Very Philly Romance

Noah and Mia (two of Pennsylvania’s top baby names) just met at a Philadelphia pitch event for singles. Mia’s friends made a PowerPoint presentation on why she’d be a great girlfriend and Noah decides to shoot his shot. They’re going to a Flyers game and accidentally sit in Gritty’s Chaos Corner. The muppet-like mascot puts these two through the ringer, repeatedly putting them on the Kiss Cam and teasing them on their suddenly very public first date. There’s a sweet scene where the couple walks through the Italian Market together. They get in an argument about who makes the best cheesesteak: Noah is team Dalessandro’s while Mia is here for Angelo’s all the way. Can they learn to compromise?

3. Two Newspaper Reporters Fall in Love

We’re The Philadelphia Inquirer, of course one of these rom-coms has to take place in a newsroom. An exhaustingly common trope for movies, Lucas and Ava meet as reporters. Both are new to The Philadelphia Inquirer. Lucas was a big-shot reporter at a glossy magazine overseas. Ava’s been working her way up the ranks as an education reporter. They hate each other when they meet at orientation. Ava doesn’t think Lucas is a team player. Lucas thinks Ava is too squeaky of a wheel. But when the two get paired on a big investigative story together, they’re suddenly forced to see a lot of each other. They decide to make the best of it, and grab a drink after work one day. You can guess what happens next.

While we won’t exactly be waiting by the phone for Radcliffe and Brunson to take us up on any of these ideas, we do hope a movie starring the pair comes to fruition sometime soon.