Pumpkin spice menus rolled out in summer, but here’s the actual first day of fall.

Burgundy leaves, spiced drinks, and for many, “peak Philly season.” The Eagles are 2-0, the Phillies have clinched the NL East, and fall officially begins.

The autumnal equinox — when the sun sits directly above the equator, creating equal parts daylight and darkness — arrives Sunday, Sept. 22, marking the first day of fall in the Northern Hemisphere.

Pumpkin spice is already back on menus at at Wawa, La Colombe, Starbucks, Krispy Kreme, and the many cafes throughout the city. Spirit Halloween shops will soon pop up in Center City, and porch decorations will follow.

The season also gives way to the many harvest festivals and markets that offer affordable ways to explore Philly’s neighborhoods and suburbs, while appreciating art, live music, and the region’s nature.

What is the autumnal equinox?

It’s one of two days each year when day and night are nearly equal. It’s the day when the the Sun is directly above the equator. The word equinox comes from the Latin for “equal” (equus) and “night” (nox).

This annual moment marks the first day of fall for the Northern Hemisphere when temperatures grow cooler and days become shorter. Conversely, it’s the first day of spring for those living in the Southern Hemisphere, leading up to their summer.

When is the first day of fall?

The first day of fall is on Monday, Sept. 22, at 2:19 p.m.

Will I change my clock or get an extra hour of sleep?

Not yet. The equinox only marks the start of fall. No clock changes are involved. You’ll have to wait until November to gain that extra hour.

When do clocks “fall back” in 2025?

The U.S. remains on Daylight Saving Time until Sunday, Nov. 2, when clocks shift back an hour at 2 a.m. Eastern. Standard Time will last until March 8, 2026, when clocks spring forward again.

Every year, there are talks on the state and federal level to switch to a permanent standard of time, instead of switching clocks twice per year. However, the federal government, and the state governments of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware have not passed such legislation.

