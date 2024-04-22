Dear Swifties: No, the missing ‘1′ on Taylor’s typewriter isn’t an Easter egg — it’s how the machines are designed

The release of Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department introduced a new crowd to vintage typewriters last week. But a lack of understanding around how the machines were first built is causing a flurry of miscalculated fan theories.

In promotional videos for Swift’s new album, she’s seen using an old typewriter. When eagle-eyed Swifties noticed in the “Fortnight” music video that her machine was missing a No. 1 key, some began speculating that it was a clue from the pop singer who’s well-known for lacing her lyrics, social media messages, and visuals with sneaky surprises.

“[It’s] because she lost her 1,” one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote. “The typewriter is missing 1. No one else is ever gonna be the 1,” said another. Swift also has a song called “the 1″ on her album Folklore.

there’s no the 1 its a blank space instead !! pic.twitter.com/DKHpMDjxaf — danny✨ | liverpool n1 - n3 (@dannykarma13) April 20, 2024

In reality, aficionados will tell you this is likely not a clue, but instead how typewriters used to be made.

By design, most typewriters lacked a ‘1′ key, with typers using lowercase ‘L’s or uppercase ‘I’s instead. It saved space on the keyboard and reduced manufacturing costs. Later models, and even some modern keyboards modeled to resemble typewriters, continue this tradition for consistency and familiarity.

Bill Rhoda, who co-owns Philly Typewriter on East Passyunk, says he’s amused by the newfound typewriter fascination Swift sparked.

Following the album’s release, he printed out a sign that said “Find out Who uses typewriters anyway?” playing off the lyrics of Swift’s title track. The sign featured a photo of a Royal 10 typewriter — the same model Rhoda says Swift is seen typing on. (He also added that the slugs, the strip of metal used to type characters, are “filthy” and that if Swift decides her machine needs a tuneup Philadelphia has just the place.)

He also scrawled on the shop’s A-Frame: “Tortured Poets Inquire Within.”

“I think it’s fantastic,” he told The Inquirer on Monday. “Events like these only add to the lore and staying power of the typewriter. I want people to be curious and ask questions.”

Rhoda said the shop was visited by eager Swifties throughout the weekend. They typed lyrics and notes about the new album release on the display machines.

“We had new visitors ages 12 to early 30-somethings constantly in,” he said. “One even made the ever-so-charming comment to me that, ‘You guys are finally relevant.’”

As for whether Swift’s personal typewriter hides some sort of secret message or clue, the shop owner’s not convinced.

“It’s aesthetics,” he said.

To quote Swift, “All’s fair in love and poetry.”