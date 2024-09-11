Donald Trump reacts to Taylor Swift’s endorsement for Kamala Harris: ‘She’ll probably pay a price’

Disappointed, but not surprised. That’s how former President Donald Trump framed his response to Taylor Swift’s viral endorsement of his opponents in a new interview.

While speaking over the phone with Fox News on Wednesday morning, Trump said he thinks the pop star will “pay a price” for endorsing Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

Advertisement

“I was not a Taylor Swift fan. It was only a matter of time,” Trump said. “She’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”

» READ MORE: Taylor Swift, ‘Childless Cat Lady,’ endorses Kamala Harris for president following Philly debate

Trump also said that Swift “couldn’t possibly endorse Biden,” despite the fact that she did exactly that in 2020. She also became a billionaire under the Biden-Harris administration, as noted by Consequence.

In the interview, Trump added that he likes Swift’s new friend and fellow NFL WAG, Brittany Mahomes — wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes — “much better” than Swift. Brittany Mahomes has previously expressed support for Trump on social media.

In her endorsement for Harris and Walz, Swift called Harris a “warrior” to champion rights and causes she believes in. She also praised Walz’s record in pushing for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF access, and women’s rights.

Swift also acknowledged how Trump posted AI-generated images falsely depicting her endorsing him.

» READ MORE: Donald Trump posted an AI-generated Taylor Swift endorsement. Some Philly-area Swifties are dismayed.

“It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation,” she wrote. “It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

It’s not Trump’s first time speaking on Swift and her political views.

Earlier this year, in an interview for the book, Apprentice in Wonderland, Trump called Swift “unusually beautiful” and questioned if she was “legitimately liberal.”

“She probably doesn’t like Trump,” he said. “I hear she’s very talented.”