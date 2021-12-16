The forensic investigations continue in the aftermath of the rare and devastating weekend outbreak, but a “preliminary total” of 41 tornadoes has been confirmed in seven states, including the deadliest one that tore through southwestern Kentucky, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

It traveled 163.9 miles in Kentucky, Chris Franks of the weather service’s Central Regional Operations Center, said in an email. Teams still are trying to figure out how far it had spun before it crossed the state border. But as it stands, 163.9 miles would rank it among the top ten measured in this country.

It was rated an EF-4 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, with peak winds of 190 mph and a mile-wide path leveled buildings in Mayfield, including a candle factory that is the subject of a suit by workers who allege they were ordered to stay on the job on Friday, the night the tornado hit.

While 200-plus mile tracks have been reported in the past elsewhere, this one set a state record for the longest tornado path by about 85 miles. The previous Kentucky record was 79.4 miles, set on April 3, 1974.

In all at least 75 people were killed in the state, Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday, 12 of them children. And 122 people remained missing.

A second tornado, which touched down in Tennessee and also crossed the Kentucky state line, traveled 122.7 miles, and was rated an EF-3, with winds of 160 mph and a 1,000-foot-wide track, Franks said.

Weather service officials have said that it might take “days” to complete the investigations. Documenting weather records can be laborious — it took five years to verify Philadelphia’s 1996 record snowfall — and tornadoes are especially problematic since wind speeds have to be inferred from damages.

“We have multiple teams out,” Stephanie Sipprell, a meteorologist with the central regional office, said in an interview.

True rarities

What makes these tornadoes so extraordinary is the fact that they occurred in December, hardly the peak of severe-storm season, and at nighttime, rather than late in the day when storms can mine solar energy.

And the path lengths place them in a rarefied atmosphere. On average, according to the government’s Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., tornadoes travel about 3.5 miles.

Franks said they were so long-lived because they formed in a “Goldilocks zone” where conditions were perfect for the formation of tornadoes, plus there weren’t “too many storms all competing for the same air mass.”

Why precision matters

Measuring the precise paths is important for scientific purposes, Sipprell said, so every tenth of a mile counts. “We’re making sure we’re getting the start and ending point correctly.”

The exact tracks will be checked against what the radar, a critical forecasting tool, was showing — what the radar displayed when a tornado was on the ground, compared with it was in the air, she said.

“It helps us with our training. It also helps out the research community.

Another wild night, but not here

Yet at least one more tornado investigation was underway Thursday, this one in Minnesota, which on Wednesday night might have experienced its first-ever December twister.

The weather service said a derecho — a fast-moving squall line that travels at least 240 miles — tracked from Kansas to Wisconsin, generating 400 wind-damage reports and possibly several more tornadoes.

In contrast, the weather around here has been remarkably tranquil and the thermometer made it to 64 degrees on Thursday. Rain is likely Saturday, but we’ll experience nothing like what has been happening to our west.

Here are the 10 longest tornado tracks on record, in miles

234.7, 3-22-1953*

217.8, 4-18-1969

202.5, 3-3-1966

202.1, 2-21-1971

176.4, 5-24-1965

170.5, 4-29-1970

169.7, 9-25-1973

168.5, 1-12-1975

162, 5-10-1953

160, 11-23-1992

*Might have been more than one tornado.

Source: Storm Prediction Center