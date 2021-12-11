A December tornado outbreak — rare in its timing and ferocity — devastated portions of four states Friday night into early Saturday, with 50 or more people feared dead in Kentucky.

The level of destruction, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said at a morning news briefing, “was something we have never seen before,” adding that the death toll could rise to 100, adding that “about 110 people” were inside a tornado-targeted candle factory.

The cold front that spawned that tornado is due to approach the Philadelphia region later Saturday and could touch off severe thunderstorms during the evening, with an outside chance of a weak tornado, the National Weather Service said.

It will be days before investigators determine how many twisters touched down in Kentucky, said Bill Bunting, chief of the Forecast Operations Branch at the government’s Storm Prediction Center, which is responsible for issuing all tornado watches.

He added that at least one of the tornadoes might have traveled more than 200 miles, which would put it in the “upper echelon” for duration.

The twisters were spawned by a cold front trailing from an unusually potent storm in the upper Midwest.

In Philadelphia, winds are forecast to gust to 50 mph Saturday and a wind advisory was in effect, starting at 4 p.m.

» READ MORE: Tornado counts have spiked dramatically around Philly and elsewhere. Here’s what is behind the surge.

In the meantime strong winds from the south will drive temperatures to near or above the Philadelphia record for a Dec. 11 — 65. It already had climbed to 62 by lunchtime.

Those same southerly winds out ahead of the front had a lot to do with the mayhem in Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Illinois, said Renee Duff, a meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc.

“We had an almost spring-like air mass,” she said. Meanwhile, a foot of snow was falling upon parts of Minnesota. A clash was inevitable, she said. “This time of year when you have warm air starting to build, you have to be concerned.”

Bunting said that tragically the ingredients — instability, moisture, and wind shear, which is wind moving in different directions — came together to produce a harvest of tornadoes. The storm center posted a watch before 4 p.m., he said.

The weather service office in Paducah, Ky., issued seven tornado warnings between 8:30 p.m. CDT and just after midnight.

The Associated Press reported that an Amazon facility in Illinois and a nursing home in Arkansas also were struck by tornadoes.

» READ MORE: Tornado rips apart buildings in Bucks County as potent storms cross Philly region

Although they can be immensely destructive, tornadoes typically slice through narrow paths. Unfortunately, on occasion they tear through developed areas.

“Often it just comes down to what’s in the path and who is in the path,” Bunting said. “Most of the time we dodge the bullets.”

In this case, they were especially dangerous since they came at night. Most of the time they touch down in daylight.

“They’re moving at 60 mph, and it’s night. By the time you realize something’s approaching, it’s on you.”

While this was an extraordinary event, neither December nor nighttime tornadoes are unprecedented. Bunting referred to an especially destructive twister in the Dallas area in late December in 2015.

» READ MORE: A tornado outbreak killed 64 people in Pennsylvania 35 years ago. We still know terrifyingly little about the storms.

While the earth’s temperatures continue to rise, Bunting said any climate change role in this outbreak would be difficult to identify.

“Tornadoes are sufficiently rare, and our detailed record is short,” he said. It is hard to attribute any one particular event to climate change, especially with rare events like tornadoes. It’s not possible to say with confidence.”