Twitter suspended the accounts Thursday night of several prominent tech and media journalists who had been covering the company’s new owner, billionaire Elon Musk.

The journalists whose accounts were suspended without warning include CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, the Washington Post’s Drew Harwell, the New York Times’ Ryan Mac, and Mashable’s Matt Binder. Former MSNBC and ESPN host Keith Olbermann, an outspoken critic of Musk, also had his account suspended without warning.

“Tonight’s suspension of the Twitter accounts of a number of prominent journalists, including The New York Times’s Ryan Mac, is questionable and unfortunate,” a spokesperson told The Inquirer. “Neither The Times nor Ryan have received any explanation about why this occurred. We hope that all of the journalists’ accounts are reinstated and that Twitter provides a satisfying explanation for this action.”

Appearing on CNN Thursday night, O’Sullivan showed a screenshot of his account, which says it is “permanently suspended” for breaking unspecified rules on Twitter. None of the reporters — including O’Sullivan — were informed why their accounts were banned, or for how long.

“Elon says he is a free speech champion,” Harwell said in a statement. “He is banning journalists for exercising free speech. I think that calls into question his commitment.”

Not all the journalists work for large news outlets. Aaron Rupar, an independent reporter who publishes a politics and media newsletter called Public Notice, was also among those who suddenly loss access to their Twitter account.

“I haven’t been provided any explanation at all from Twitter,” Rupar told the Inquirer. “I would appreciate it if someone there would try to explain the rationale for this. Twitter is obviously a huge, huge part of my audience, so as an independent journalist being cut off from that really hurts.”

Musk could not immediately be reached for comment. Twitter no longer appears to have a communication’s team following layoffs at the tech platform to respond to media requests.

The moves come after Musk banned a Twitter account — @ElonJet — that tracked the movements of his private airplane. He also banned Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old who created the account. Twitter also suspended the account of Mastodon, a social media competitor, after it tweeted a link to @ElonJet on its platform.

Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla, officially took control of Twitter in October thanks to a $44 billion deal that was nearly preceded by a trial after the billionaire attempted to back out of the agreement. Part of the reason Musk said he purchased Twitter was because in his view, the platform wasn’t fulfilling its free speech mission.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said in a statement after closing the deal to purchase Twitter.

Since taking over, Musk has made several controversial moves, including reinstating former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account, which had been shot down following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.