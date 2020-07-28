Pennsylvania’s attorney general has won a key interim legal victory in a long-running lawsuit against Navient that claims that the giant student-loan servicer routinely misled students about ways to ease the pressure on repaying their college loans.
The Third Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Monday that states and individual borrowers can sue Navient and other such loan servicers, rejecting Navient’s claim that federal law barred such so-called “parallel” claims. A federal consumer protection agency previously brought a suit against Navient.
“The ruling today is a total win on two grounds,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro in an interview. “It rejects all those claims that a state A.G. or actor has no right to bring suit. Two, it allows our case to go forward against a massive wrongdoing to the tune of billions of dollars taken out of the pockets of students by Navient.”
The ruling hinged on a technical phrase — that Navient had committed “affirmative misrepresentations” effectively misleading students by, for instance, steering them them into programs under which their loans payment were paused, but heavy interest bills continued to accumulate. Shapiro’s suit maintains that Navient kept students in the dark about better options, such as steps to cut their monthly payments to reflect lagging income.
“The Commonwealth cannot fault Navient for failing to provide consumers with more information about [loan payment options], but it can fault Navient for providing misinformation,” wrote Judge Thomas Ambro, the author of the 3-0 opinion.
“These were very costly vehicles. The state has a legal right to hold Navient accountable” for an estimated $4 billion in interest and over-payments, Shapiro said. The company is accused of deceptive lending practices and steering borrowers into more expensive repayment plans.
The ruling permits Pennsylvania to continue the commonwealth’s legal claims against Navient under the state’s Consumer Financial Protection Act. Shapiro filed his suit in 2017, a year after the federal action by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
The federal Education Act also doesn’t prevent Pennsylvania’s claims, the ruling said.
The full ruling is available here: https://www.attorneygeneral.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/2020-07-27-Navient-order.pdf.
Seth Frotman, executive director of the Student Borrower Protection Center in Washington, D.C., praised the opinion and criticized President Donald Trump regarding student loans.
“This ruling is a big win for borrowers seeking to protect their rights against predatory student loan servicing companies and an administration that puts the needs of corporations over consumers,” he said.
Pennsylvania claimed Navient, headquartered in Delaware, but with a key call center in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., deceptively originated risky student loans, and then pushed borrowers into plans under which they were spared making payments for a period, but continued to rack up interest.
Shapiro said “the ball is in Navient’s court now.”
The federal government does not directly administer student loan servicing programs. Rather, the Department of Education hired firms like Navient, FedLoan, NelNet and others to administer and service loans and imposes rules that govern what servicers may do.
Navient issued a statement following the Third Circuit ruling, suggesting it had properly informed students of their options. The firm said it had “consistently met and surpassed its requirements” regarding disclosure.
Navient may ask the case be remanded back to a lower court, a spokesman said.