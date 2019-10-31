“I was left with a black eye, chipped tooth, and a busted jaw. I never hit him back. And I stayed. I justified it. He was arrested (9/21/19) and I still contemplated trying to work it out,” Cleveland, who works as press secretary for Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland, wrote in a formerly public Facebook post. “The fifth and last time, (last night, 9/26/19) he choked me. I finally hit him back but he then shoved me so hard that I have bruises all over my body.”