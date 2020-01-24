But it is at least a community he knows. Born in Miami, raised in northern New Jersey, and ordained at St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in Wynnewood, Perez served as a parish priest for more than two decades in West Chester and the Olney and Lawncrest sections of Philadelphia before being elevated to the church hierarchy as an auxiliary bishop in Long Island, N.Y., in 2012. His return comes two years after Francis dispatched him to lead the Catholic faithful in northeast Ohio.