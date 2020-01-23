As Nelson Perez, bishop of Cleveland, was introduced Thursday morning as Philadelphia’s next Roman Catholic archbishop, Catholics across and beyond the region were paying attention.
The news stirred a mix of reactions — excitement from some who know the homegrown priest, hope from others eager for a leadership change, and anticipation about what it means for the church and its faithful.
“It’s one of the most important appointments of Pope Francis for the United States, there’s no question about that,” said Villanova professor and church historian Massimo Faggioli.
Succeeding Charles Chaput as the leader of the 1.5 million-member archdiocese, Perez is a Cuban-American who served as a parish priest for more than two decades in West Chester and Philadelphia.
“That will help him,” said Faggioli. "I’ve heard informally that he’s well-liked by local priests … and that has been a factor, probably, in his appointment because they don’t want to parachute someone [in]. Because Philadelphia is a very particular city and diocese because it was one of the most important Catholic archdioceses in the world … [and] it has to find its place again.”
Bishop John J. McIntyre of the Philadelphia Archdiocese McIntyre said he has known Perez since he himself was ordained in 1992, calling him an engaging and warm person.
“My initial reaction was one of surprise or shock — Archbishop Perez had only been in Cleveland for two and a half years and I just figured he wouldn’t be moved — and also one of joy and real happiness,” McIntyre said. “I know him to be a very outgoing, joyful, engaging man who I think will bring both his personality and his faith" to the role.
Among those celebrating Perez’ appointment were Andrew DiStefano and his wife, Teri Perez DiStefano (no relation to Perez), who got to know the bishop while he was a visiting pastor at St. Patrick’s in Malvern about 15 years ago.
Perez’s delivered homilies back then in an emotional way, often speaking sincerely and without the need for notes, DiStefano recalled.
“The emotion and the passion just came through,” said DiStefano, 54, a data analyst and brother of Inquirer staff writer Joseph DiStefano. “It seemed like he connected with every person in the church.”
The appointment of Perez by one of the most progressive popes in decades to fill a seat held by the outspoken Chaput, a favorite of conservative Catholics, raised speculation about how liberal Perez may be. In Cleveland, he drew attention for advocating for immigrants and denouncing the Trump Administration’s family separation policy.
At 58, he is on the younger side, too, of a different generation from Chaput: “He could stay here for almost 20 years,” Faggioli noted.
DiStefano, whose mother and wife were both born in Cuba and who got to know Perez over two dinners, one at Cuba Libre in Old City and one at the DiStefano home, said he got the impression Perez was “a traditionalist, but also very progressive in applying the church’s teachings and history in modern context.”
“He had so much respect for the heritage and the doctrine coming out of the Vatican. That seemed to be first and foremost his directive that he preached,” DiStefano said. “But at the same time, we need to recognize the challenges that we have today as Catholics, and we have to recognize how we interpret that and apply it.”
The Rev. James Martin, a Jesuit priest and author who had advocated for a new model of compassion between Catholic leaders and LGBT congregants, heralded Perez’s appointment as the city’s first Hispanic archbishop and called him a “terrific choice” for Philadelphia.
“I generally don’t like to use words like conservative or liberal or progressive or traditional," Martin said. "Both Archbishop Chaput and Archbishop Perez are focused on the gospel, which unites them both, so I think that’s the focus for both of them.”
William Sasso, a prominent Catholic and Philadelphia attorney, was excited to hear of the appointment.
“We are familiar with his work when he was in Philadelphia and his tremendous accomplishments in Cleveland," Sasso, chairman of the Stradley Ronon law firm, said in a statement. "We look forward to Philadelphia region being the beneficiary of not only his passion but also his compassion, spiritual guidance and his ability to bring people together.”
Kathy Kane of West Chester, a cofounder of the accountability-focused group Catholics4Change, said she hoped Perez’s tenure would “open up a new line of communication” with the archdiocese for discussions about child sex-abuse prevention.
“My only hope is that with new leadership would come new interest in actually preventing abuse,” Kane said. “I don’t know how it can get worse; hopefully, with Archbishop Perez it can get better, but that’s going to be up to him.”
On Facebook, Martin, the Jesuit author, praised Chaput for among other things, “helping return the Archdiocese to a firmer financial footing.” He also urged the faithful to pray for Perez.
Commenters on one of Martin’s Facebook posts about Perez said they felt joyful and grateful for Perez’s move to Philadelphia; some from Cleveland lamented the loss, one saying he was “a healing presence” in that diocese, which like others has endured financial struggles, a dwindling membership and the fallout from the clergy sex-abuse claims.
“Speaking as a Philadelphian, Philadelphians like other Philadelphians,” said Martin, who was born and raised here. “And I think they they’re happy that someone who knows the city already will be coming to be their shepherd.”
This story will be updated.